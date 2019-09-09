Screenshot from Dragon Ball FighterZ/Bandai Namco

MANILA, Philippines – In case you missed it, Bandai Namco games have been on sale the past few days on Steam.

The sale began on September 5, and will be ending at 1 am, Tuesday, September 10, Philippine time.

Some of the games are Tekken 7, on sale for P847.50, a 50% discount from its original Steam price; Ni No Kuni II, P952, down 66%; Soul Calibur VI, P746.30, down 66%; Dragon Ball FighterZ, P600, down 75%; and Little Nightmares, P148.50, down 70%.

Click here for the full list. – Rappler.com