Secretlab gaming chairs now officially available in the Philippines
Photo from Secretlab
MANILA, Philippines – Singapore-based gaming chair maker Secretlab is now officially selling their products in the Philippines, the company announced on Monday, September 9.
Founded in 2014, the company produces premium gaming chairs, including the Omega and Titan, and markets these chairs in various regions including Australia, parts of Europe, Canada and the US. They pride themselves in building chairs that combine "years of extensive research and development, stringent material selection as well as rigorous quality and durability certification far beyond industry standards," said the company in a statement.
Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab, said the "expansion is honestly more of a fanservice than a business move," as buyers have been already importing the chairs in the past, even if they're heavy to lug around or there are heavy courier fees.
Aside from the Philippines, the chairs will also now be available in Thailand and Indonesia. Prospective buyers can get them from online marketplaces Lazada and Shopee. – Rappler.com
