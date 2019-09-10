APPLE ARCADE. Photo from Apple

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will be among the 150 countries where Apple Arcade will be available on September 20. The games subscription service will cost P249 a month, basically the same as the $4.99 US pricing announced at Apple's September 2019 event. (READ: Everything Apple announced at its September 2019 event)

The local pricing and availability details are posted on the Philippine page for Apple Arcade. Additionally, Apple Arcade will have these features, according to the page:

Unlimited access to 100 plus new games rolling out later this year

The ability to share a subscription with up to 5 family members

Ad-free, no additional purchases necessary

Multi-device use and syncing, which lets users start playing on one device, and pick up from where one left off on another device

Download to play; play online or offline

There will also be a one-month free trial.

Here's a small sample of the games that will be available on the platform, according to Apple's official release:

Ballistic Baseball from Gameloft, is an action-packed arcade baseball game that captures the intense battle between pitcher and batter in live head-to-head multiplayer matches.

ChuChu Rocket! Universe explodes as Sega launches the beloved "ChuChus" into a universe of strange and wonderful planets with over 100 mind-bending puzzles.

In Exit the Gungeon from Devolver, players must escape a collapsing hell dungeon as increasingly perilous obstacles and opponents stand in their way.

Overland from Finji, is a post-apocalyptic road trip adventure where players fight dangerous creatures, rescue stranded travelers and scavenge for supplies to survive.

PAC-MAN PARTY ROYALE from Bandai Namco, is a brand-new arcade experience featuring a four-player Battle Mode where the last PAC-MAN standing wins.

The service is accessible via the App Store, and will work on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. – Rappler.com