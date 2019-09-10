APPLE TV+. Screenshot from Apple

MANILA, Philippines – Apple TV+, Apple's new streaming service, makes it to the Philippines on the same day as most of the rest of the world: November 1. It will be priced at P249 per month, the same as the $4.99 US rate.

The price undercuts market leader Netflix's rates, whose cheapest package is P370 per month, limited to one person and standard definition. An Apple TV+ membership can accommodate up to 6 family members and offer 4K content. It is premature, however, to compare the two – which will have different content and pros and cons – until the Apple service officially launches.

Here are some of the original shows on the platform, along with descriptions from Apple:

See, an epic drama starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated humankind and rendered the remaining population blind. When all humanity has lost the sense of sight, humans must adapt and find new ways to survive.

The Morning Show, a cutthroat drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and starring Steve Carell, explores the world of morning news and the ego, ambition and the misguided search for power behind the people who help America wake up in the morning.

For All Mankind, a new series from Ronald D. Moore, imagines what would have happened if the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America’s hopes and dreams.

Apple TV+ is also free for a year if you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV. Apple TV+ also has a 7-day free trial period. Check out the official page for Apple TV+ here to see the upcoming shows for the platform. – Rappler.com