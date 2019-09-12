Screenshot from Apple

MANILA, Philippines – The iPhone XR is now P10,000 cheaper.

Released in 2018, the XR was positioned as a "budget" choice for iPhone buyers, priced at 50,990. It became one of the best-selling iPhones in Apple's current roster. Now, the XR is priced at P40,990, reflecting price cuts announced at Apple's iPhone 11 event. (READ: Everything Apple announced at its September 2019 event)

The new Philippine price was posted on the official Apple website. The P40,990 model will have 64GB of memory. The XR with 128GB of memory is priced at P43,990, down from P53,990. (READ: Things and objects the iPhone 11 cameras have been compared to)

The new iPhone 11 is known as the successor of the XR. It's priced at $699 in the US but no official prices in the Philippines have been released yet. The XR is priced at $599 in the US, down from $749. Converting the price reduction of about $150 in the US market to peso, the reduction comes down to about P7500. It looks like the Philippine market is getting a bigger reduction at P10,000. However, P40,990 in dollars is a little over $800, so if you're doing all the math, the XR, as is the case across the iPhone range, is still a little bit more expensive in the Philippines.

If you're looking to wait for the iPhone 11, check out our chart comparing the 2 phones:

For our comparison article on the 11 and the XR, click here.

Also given price cuts were the iPhone 8 and the 8 Plus. The 8's prices will now start at P30,990 while the 8 Plus will start at P36,990. When these phones were launched in 2017, the 8 was priced at P44,990 while the Plus was priced at P51,490. These two models got price cuts in 2018, and have now received further reductions, to the benefit of Apple buyers now looking to replace an older iPhone.

The XS and XS Max have officially been discontinued, so if you're looking to snag those, you'll have to look beyond the official Apple stores. – Rappler.com