MANILA, Philippines – Older iPhones aren’t the only ones getting a price cut from Apple. The company’s smartwatches too are getting one, with Watch Series 3 going down to P11,990 from P17,990.

The Series 3 watch originally launched in late 2017 for P19,990, before receiving a price cut upon the release of Series 4 a year after. The third generation watch is known for bringing cellular connectivity to the line, in addition to base GPS-only models. The P11,990 model is GPS only.

The price cut comes as Apple introduces its new Series 5 watches, which debuts an always-on display, a compass, and titanium and ceramic finish options. The Series 5 watches’ price starts at $399 in the US, with Philippine pricing and availability to be announced. – Rappler.com