MANILA, Philippines – Xiaomi is building a reputation for being able to cram the best processors in budget phones. It adds to that reputation with its newest, the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro (6GB RAM + 64GB storage), priced officially at P18,990 and equipped with Qualcomm’s range-topping Snapdragon 855 chipset.

A more expensive variant with 128GB of storage is also available for P20,490.

It’s the cheapest 855 phone in the Philippine market right now, beating out its very own Mi 9, which launched for P22,990 in April. For comparison, here are other phones with a Snapdragon 855 chipset and their prices at launch:

OnePlus 7 - P38,990

OnePlus 7 Pro - P42,990

Asus ZenFone 6 - starts at around P30,000, based on converted rates

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom - P45,990

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT - starts at around P21,000, based on converted rates

Samsung Galaxy S10e - P39,990

Check out the phone in other available colors.

Flame red and glacier blue:

Pearl white:

Here are the specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset

6GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage

6.39” AMOLED FHD+ display

In-display fingerpint sensor

Gorilla Glass 5

Colors: flame red, glacier blue, carbon black, pearl white

3.5mm headphone jack

48MP primary camera + 13MP ultra-wide portrait camera + 8MP telephoto camera

4K videos at 60 frames-per-second

20MP pop-up selfie camera

4000mAh battery

27-watt fast-charging

The Mi 9T Pro is marketed as the Redmi K20 Pro in other markets.

The Mi 9T Pro arrives at Mi Authorized stores on Saturday, September 14, and are also available now on Lazada. – Rappler.com