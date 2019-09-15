MANILA, Philippines – Reports of Facebook going down in the Philippines have sent many online to ask what's going on, making the hashtag #FacebookDown trend on Philippine Twitter in the process.

Internet downtime detection indexing service DownDetector pointed out on its outage map that the Philippines appears to be primarily affected, alongside the eastern and western coasts of the United States and parts of Europe and Latin America.

Its outage reports point to 57% of those using DownDetector reporting having trouble accessing their newsfeed in a timely manner. Another 22% are reporting trouble logging in to the service, while 17% say they're experiencing a total blackout on Facebook.

Philippine telecommunications company Smart, meanwhile, acknowledged the troubles in a tweet at 4:14 pm on Sunday, September 15.

The company wrote, "Some Smart, TNT, and Sun customers are having difficulty using Facebook and Facebook Messenger due to a routing issue between Smart and Facebook."

Some Smart, TNT and Sun customers are having difficulty using Facebook and Facebook Messenger due to a routing issue between Smart & Facebook. Our network teams are now taking steps to resolve this concern at the soonest possible time. Thank you for understanding. #facebookdown — SMART (@LiveSmart) September 15, 2019

Smart added it was already working on resolving the issue, though it did not release an estimated time for a fix.

Globe does not appear to have sent out any notices as of posting time.

Are you experiencing Facebook troubles as well?

We are seeing reports that Facebook is down for some users today. Are you experiencing the same problem? #FacebookDown https://t.co/O4b7WI9rwg pic.twitter.com/NgTIvMgaDa — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) September 15, 2019

