MANILA, Philippines – Navigation app Waze now has its first Filipino celebrity voice option: reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

Users can switch to Gray’s voice in the app’s settings under “Voice & sound.” Tap “Waze voice” in the submenu, and then look for Gray’s voice in the menu that follows.

Gray has some quirky quotes on the app including a reference to her iconic sashaying in the Miss Universe competition. “Time to park the car and do the lava walk,” she’ll sometimes quip. “U-turns are best made slowly” is another one.

In a press release, Gray said: “Being the newest voice on Waze enables me to share positivity to Filipinos who are on the road – going to school, work or wherever they need to be. I want to keep them inspired and help them find their way so that we can all be happy and remain optimistic, despite many challenges such as the traffic.”

The new voice option is a product of a partnership between Waze and BDO – for the latter of which, Gray is a brand ambassador. – Rappler.com