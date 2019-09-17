BATANGAS, Philippines – The largest 3D printing startup in the Philippines, Kezar3D Printing Services, opened the first 3D printing kiosk in Lipa City last Thursday, September 12.

CEO and General Manager Edward Solicito said the event was a milestone, not just for the young technology startup, but for the Philippine innovation ecosystem as a whole.

“Imagine a future where Filipino inventors or students or innovators just have to save their design in a flash drive, go to any mall and have their prototype done in a couple of days. That is the future that we are building towards,” Solicito said.

The 2x2 meter kiosk has a built in 3D printing system that can receive, evaluate, quote, and print 3D models, all within the mall's premises. Its open design displays an operating 3D printer in an aquarium-like enclosure allowing mall-goers to see how 3D printing technology works.

Multiple finished prints are also displayed and can be handled by prospective customers.

“Majority of Filipinos have never seen or touched a 3D printed product. We take it upon ourselves to make sure that this changes. We see Kezar3D as the startup who will make 3D printing accessible to all Filipinos,” Solicito said.

The Kezar3D Batangas facility is the largest in Southern Luzon, with a maximum build volume of 396 million cubic millimeters resulting in large, solid, and quality 3D prints. The company is set to open kiosks in Manila, Pampanga, Cebu and Davao from November to September next year.

With 41 remote sites all over Luzon, Kezar3D is valued at over P61 million– Rappler.com