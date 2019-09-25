MANILA, Philippines – Heads up, Mario fans. The videogame plumber is back on mobile devices with Mario Kart Tour for iOS and Android. The game, the latest in the long-running kart racing series that started on the Super Nintendo, is now out as of Wednesday, September 25.

The title marks the 3rd outing of Mario on mobile devices following 2016’s Super Mario Run and Dr. Mario World, released in July 2019. It features the usual cast of Mario characters like Bowser, Luigi, and Toad racing around in go karts while using items to prevent opponents from winning. It features simplified controls, with the karts moving forward on their own so the player can concentrate on turning or using items with swipes.

It’s free to download but will also have an optional “Gold Pass” subscription ($4.99 monthly) that gets players certain items and will unlock a faster “200cc” mode.

Users will need to sign up for a free Nintendo account to play the game by using a Google or Facebook login or creating an actual Nintendo account. Watch out for our review soon. – Rappler.com