MANILA, Philippines – Twitter management dashboard TweetDeck is experiencing outages worldwide on Wednesday, October 2.

Users complained they have been unable to log in to Tweetdeck or are otherwise being redirected to the main Twitter page whenever they try to access the dashboard.

An outage map provided by the website outage.report shows that the problem is worldwide, with the bulk of reports coming from North America, and parts of South America, and Europe.

The reports started coming in past 8 am, Philippine time.

As of publication, there are now around 3,645 reports.

Twitter, which owns the program, told CNET that they're aware of the problem, and are now investigating it. – Rappler.com