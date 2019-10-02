MANILA, Philippines – A former Yahoo software engineer pleaded guilty to using his work account to get into the accounts of thousands of Yahoo users to look for sexual images and videos, the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California said in a press release sent out Monday, September 30.

According to the statement, Reyes Daniel Ruiz admitted to using his access to hack into the accounts of 6,000 Yahoo users. He cracked Yahoo passwords and used internal Yahoo systems to compromise the accounts.

Ruiz targeted accounts of younger women, including personal friends and work colleagues and also used his skills to compromise "the iCloud, Facebook, Gmail, DropBox, and other online accounts of the Yahoo users in search of more private images and videos."

Ruiz made copies of the images and videos he found, storing them at his home, and also admitted destroying the computer and hard drive on which he stored the media files when Yahoo discovered the activity.

Ruiz was charged with one count of computer intrusion and one count of interception of a wire communication, and pleaded guilty to the count of computer intrusion through a plea agreement after a federal grand jury indictment on April 4.

The press release added Ruiz was "currently on release pursuant to the conditions of an unsecured $200,000 bond," and is set to be sentenced in February. Ruiz faces a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine, plus restitution. – Rappler.com