MANILA, Philippines – Apple’s new iPhones, the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, will arrive in the Philippines on October 25, according to the updated product page on Apple’s website.

No price has been announced yet but interested buyers should expect formal pricing before the launch. Last year, prices for the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max were also released on the product page prior to officially arriving in the market.

The XR launched for P50,990, while the XS was priced at P67,990, and the XS Max at P74,990. After the announcement of the iPhone 11 in September, the XR’s price was cut to P40,990. The XS and the XS Max were officially dropped from the Apple roster but may still be available at certain stores at lower prices such as Power Mac Center.

The new iPhones come to the Philippines about a month after the US launch on September 20.

The iPhone 11 family features the new A13 Bionic chip, and an oversized camera array, among other performance upgrades. – Rappler.com