MANILA, Philippines – Facebook on Friday, October 4, launched a new app that’s designed to give users more control over whom they interact with.

Called Threads, the messaging app lets users control with whom they can send a message, photo or video to, and who's allowed to send them a message.

The app builds upon Instagram’s “Close Friends” feature launched last year. The feature allows users to make a list of Instagram contacts that can see their Instagram Stories that a user doesn’t want being seen by their entire network.

This “Close Friends” list is carried over to Threads, although a user can also add or remove friends on the Threads app itself. Users can also select from a list of statuses that indicate what they’re doing at the moment, whether they’re eating, biking, charging or whatnot.

Users can also put up messaging shortcuts for 5 friends from their list that allows for one-tap photo or video messaging.

Click here to go to the download link for the Android version and here for the iOS version. – Rappler.com