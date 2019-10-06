MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) said that its Facebook page has been hacked.

In a pop-up notice on its website, PhilRice announced that its official Facebook page "has been hacked since Friday night." October 3 was the date placed in the notice, which was a Thursday.

"Please ignore the posts as we resolve this issue. We also encourage you to report the posts by clicking the 3 dots beside the name of the page," PhilRice added in its notice.

PhilRice had been using facebook.com/rice.matters as its official Facebook page URL or address, but the page cannot be found anymore. Instead, the alleged hacker changed the page URL to facebook.com/sufyankhanmatters.

Since Saturday evening, October 5, viral videos unrelated to PhilRice's mandate have been posted on the hacked Facebook page.

PhilRice, a corporate entity under the Department of Agriculture, is based in Muñoz City, Nueva Ecija. It was established in 1985 to "help develop high-yielding and cost-reducing technologies so farmers can produce enough rice for all Filipinos," states PhilRice on its website. – Rappler.com