MANILA, Philippines – Globe announced on Tuesday, October 8, that pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone 11 series will start on October 18.

Globe will be opening pre-orders for all the iPhone 11 models including the standard 11, the 11 Pro, and the 11 Pro Max.

The Pro variants are known for the new triple-camera system equipped with wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, enhanced stabilization and night mode. All iPhone 11 models will also be carrying the new A13 Bionic chip that offers performance upgrades and improved power efficiency.

Pre-orders can be made through the Globe Online Shop for new customers and via the plan renewal hotline (211) for existing customers.

The phones are expected to arrive on October 25, more than a month after its September 20 release in the US and other international markets. – Rappler.com