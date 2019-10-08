MANILA, Philippines – The PlayStation 4 has lost the ability to integrate some of its services with Facebook, Sony announced Monday, October 7.

According to a post on Sony's PS4 support pages, the loss of integration between the PS4 and Facebook "includes Facebook’s share features such as posting gameplay and trophy activity and using the friend finder feature."

Users will also be unable to link their Facebook account to their PlayStation Network account, which will disable the ability to find new PS4 friends through a user's Facebook friends.

Also getting the boot is the ability to display profile pictures from Facebook as your PlayStation Network account photo.

The loss of Facebook integration, however, may simply be temporary.

A Kotaku report on the issue had a statement from a Facebook spokesperson: "We’re working with Sony to finalize an updated contract designed to improve the Facebook integration on PlayStation. While these discussions are in progress, Facebook features will not be available on PlayStation 4. We hope to bring these features back as soon as our teams reach agreement.” – Rappler.com