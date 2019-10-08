MANILA, Philippines – Instagram has a new tool designed to help users ensure they aren't opening an email that's a phishing scam in disguise.

Heads up: Today, we’re launching a new feature to help people identify phishing emails claiming to be from Instagram. This account security feature (accessed through Settings) allows anyone to check if an email claiming to be from Instagram is genuine. pic.twitter.com/3UE5kSypM6 — Instagram (@instagram) October 7, 2019

The new tool, which can be found in the settings, lets users check if an Instagram email is genuine. It will give you a list of emails sent by Instagram over a period of two weeks, so you can determine which emails are safe to open and click on.

More information on the change is available on this support link. – Rappler.com