MANILA, Philippines – Prices for this year's iPhones have been released by Apple on their product website.

The base iPhone 11 model's price will start at P47,990. In Apple's price tiers, the base iPhone 11 replaces the iPhone XR, which started at 50,990 last year, meaning the "budget" current-generation iPhone model is cheaper this year. The XR continues to be in production though, with prices starting at P40,990. (READ: iPhone XR vs. iPhone 11: Which should you get?)

The iPhone 11 Pro's price will start at P67,990 while the Pro Max will start at P73,990. Last year's equivalent models, the iPhone XS had a starting price of P67,990, the same as the 11 Pro, while the XS Max was slightly more expensive than this year's model at P74,990. (READ: Everything Apple announced at its September 2019 event)

Here are the prices by storage variant:

iPhone 11

64GB - P47,990

128GB - P50,990

256GB - P56,990

iPhone 11 Pro

64GB - 67,990

256GB - P76,990

512GB - P89,990

iPhone 11 Pro Max

64GB - P73,990

256GB - P82,990

512GB - P95,990

Pre-orders will be starting at Globe and Smart on October 18. (READ: iPhone 11 to arrive October 25 in the Philippines)

You can also check out prices for last year's iPhones here, if you're looking to compare. – Rappler.com