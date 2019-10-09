Vivo V17 Pro priced at P21,999
MANILA, Philippines – Vivo on Wednesday, October 9, launched their latest flagship phone, the V17 Pro, priced at P21,999.
The V17 Pro highlights its camera system, equipped with 2 front cameras and 4 rear cameras. It features a pop-up camera on the front, but this time there are two cameras, one being a 32MP standard angle shooter and an 8MP wide. It makes use of features such as Selfie Softlight and a Super Night Selfie, which Vivo says allows for better nighttime selfies and makes a face stand out from the background.
At the rear, the phone has a 48MP main shooter, 8MP wide, 2MP bokeh camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Vivo says the macro camera is able to capture images from a distance of 4 centimeters.
Here are the rest of the specs:
- 6.44-inch 2400 x 1080 full HD Super AMOLED display
- 20:9 aspect ratio
- 91.65% screen-to-body ratio
- Funtouch OS 9.1
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE chip
- 8GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 4,100 mAh battery
- Fast-charging
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- Colors: knight black, crystal white
- Weight: 201.8 grams
The phone will be available starting October 19, with preorders available beginning October 10.
Vivo also introduced actress Maine Mendoza as an endorser at the V17 Pro launch. – Rappler.com