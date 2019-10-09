MANILA, Philippines – Vivo on Wednesday, October 9, launched their latest flagship phone, the V17 Pro, priced at P21,999.

The V17 Pro highlights its camera system, equipped with 2 front cameras and 4 rear cameras. It features a pop-up camera on the front, but this time there are two cameras, one being a 32MP standard angle shooter and an 8MP wide. It makes use of features such as Selfie Softlight and a Super Night Selfie, which Vivo says allows for better nighttime selfies and makes a face stand out from the background.

At the rear, the phone has a 48MP main shooter, 8MP wide, 2MP bokeh camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Vivo says the macro camera is able to capture images from a distance of 4 centimeters.

Here are the rest of the specs:

6.44-inch 2400 x 1080 full HD Super AMOLED display

20:9 aspect ratio

91.65% screen-to-body ratio

Funtouch OS 9.1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE chip

8GB RAM

128GB storage

4,100 mAh battery

Fast-charging

In-display fingerprint scanner

Colors: knight black, crystal white

Weight: 201.8 grams

The phone will be available starting October 19, with preorders available beginning October 10.

Vivo also introduced actress Maine Mendoza as an endorser at the V17 Pro launch. – Rappler.com