MANILA, Philippines – A Chinese-language report from Ming-Chi Kuo and linked on 9to5Mac said Apple could be releasing the second iPhone SE in early 2020. The report coincides with earlier reports, such as one in the Nikkei Asian Review, circulating last month.

The iPhone SE2 is said to be similar to that of the iPhone 8 in both design and hardware, with an A13 chip instead of an A11. If true, that would mean that the iPhone SE2 would have a smaller 4.7-inch screen compared to the standard iPhones of today, and it may pack in a 64/128GB memory and 2GB RAM.

The iPhone SE2 is said to revive Apple’s slumping sales in the market. The first iPhone SE was released in 2016.

Aside from the iPhone SE2, the report says a new iPad Pro is in the works for a first quarter release.

An Apple augemented reality (AR) headset may also launch in the second quarter of 2020, with AR headset accessories reportedly coming out in collaboration with third-party brands. – Rappler.com