MANILA, Philippines – Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can now be instantly verified on Google My Business (GMB) through the Department of Tourism (DOT).

In a statement on Sunday, October 13, the DOT announced its partnership with Google Philippines as the first Google My Business (GMB) Trusted Verifier in the country.

As a GMB Trusted Verifier, the DOT can instantly verify, through QR code, MSMEs to make them discoverable on Google products liks Search and Google Maps.

This makes it no longer necessary for accredited tourism businesses to mail documents and wait 30 to 60 days to be verified, the DOT said.

“The DOT is looking forward to working closely with Google in digitizing our tourism establishments in the country, as well as in showcasing to local and foreign tourists alike all the best that the Philippines has to offer. This partnership recognizes the unique role Google’s products such as Search and Google Maps have in the journey of our tourists when they go around the country,” said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat in the statement.

GMB is a tool used by businesses and organizations to manage their online presence across Google. A Trusted Verfier is a method through which businesses can be verified on GMB through a trusted agent's app.

Verified businesses can list their products and services on their profiles and are easily searchable and accessible to customers who want to connect, leave a message, or post a review.

GMB also provides insights to verified business owners, such as how often their profile has been viewed and how popular they are among customers based on view insights. – Rappler.com