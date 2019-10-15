MANILA, Philippines – According to a Macrumors article sourcing details from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone SE2 may be priced at $399 and can come in space gray, silver, or red.

If the pricing holds true, it'll be same price as the original iPhone SE when it came out.

The report also reiterates Kuo’s initial predictions. The iPhone SE2 will be powered by iPhone 11’s A13 chip. It will also come with 3GB RAM and will be available with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

These features will be packed in a design similar to the iPhone 8 with a 4.7-inch display.

Finally, while almost every phone is coming out with 3 lenses for their main cameras, the iPhone SE2 may only come out with a single-lens rear camera.

The iPhone SE2 is expected to come out in Q1 2020. – Rappler.com