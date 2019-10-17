MANILA, Philippines – Starting December 14, Yahoo will begin to purge old content from Yahoo Groups, a service providing access to newsgroups, a precursor to forums.

These groups contain discussions on various subjects, from sports to mathematics and many more. To this day, these groups are still active and still a source of discussion and information for many.

On its site, Yahoo announced it will permanently remove the following types of content from Yahoo Groups:

Files

Polls

Links

Photos

Folders

Calendar

Database

Attachments

Conversations

Email Updates

Message Digest

Message History

However, even before that, starting next week on October 21st, uploading content to those groups will be restricted.

"Any new group members will need to request an invite or be invited by an admin. Admins will still be able to manage various group settings, though some functionality will be limited," Yahoo said in its notice.

These groups will in effect be read-only, except for a small subset of people already part of them. This news comes as a surprise not only because of how unlikely that groups would become a service that Yahoo would shutter, but also because of the short timeframe in which the shutdown would happen.

The Internet Archive, through the tweets of Jason Scott, announced they will be working on preserving this piece of internet history as they have done for many others.

Users who wish to download their data from Yahoo Groups can check out their privacy dashboard to grab their data before it gets deleted. – Rappler.com