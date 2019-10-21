MANILA, Philippines – Globe and Smart have released their postpaid plans for this year's iPhones, the iPhone 11 series. The phones, available on October 25, are currently available for pre-order from now until the 24th.

The new iPhones debuted in the US and other international markets on September 20, with prices starting at $699, which is $50 less than the cheapest iPhone introduced in 2018. The lower price has some observers in approval of Apple, seeing it as a reversal of the increasing prices of iPhones in recent years.

Thankfully, the slightly cheaper tag is reflected in the phone's Philippine pricing. Under Smart prepaid, the base iPhone 11 with 64GB of memory is available for P45,900 – even cheaper than Apple's suggested price of P47,990. This applies not just to the base iPhone 11, but appears to be the case across the entire iPhone 11 range.

The phones are available under Smart Signature postpaid plans – plan 999, 1499, 1999, and 2999 – with corresponding cash-out amounts and monthly installment fees under a 24-month contract. You can check out Smart's iPhone 11 plans here, and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max here.

Globe offers more price options for their iPhone 11 plans ranging from ThePLAN 599 to ThePLAN 2999. You can check out the iPhone 11 plans here, the iPhone 11 Pro plans here, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max plans here. – Rappler.com