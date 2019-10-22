MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino-made smart screen is on its way to the shelves, the Department of Science and Technology announced in its blog. This screen, named Smart Surface Technology, was made by researchers from the University of the Philippines. It is a fully portable smart screen with touch capabilities that is said to be capable of turning any surface into a screen quickly. It has applications ranging from teaching to consumer electronics, and displays at exhibitions or conferences.

While other products are already in the market, the Smart Surface Technology, as dubbed by its inventors, has the potential to be much cheaper and easier to install than what is currently available.

Developed by Dr. Nestor Tiglao and his team at the University of the Philippines Diliman Electrical and Electronics Engineering Institute (UP-EEEI), they went on to create a separate company, Adapsense, that will now handle production of distribution of this screen.

Aided by the FASTRAC program, the team now intends to move from their prototype, to a more full-fledged offering. FASTRAC or Funding Assistance for Spin-Off and Translation of Research for Advancing Commercialization is a program by the Department of Science and Technology Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) helps inventors get products from prototype to commercial availability faster.

The market potential of this product could be sizeable when considering the number of places and events where a large screen would be required, but troublesome to install. Professional, multi-screen setups are prohibitively expensive, and projectors lack the interactivity that this screen brings to the greater public.

This screen also brought to the Philippines a gold medal as well as a jury distinction at the Geneva Inventions exhibition in 2018, along with another Filipino team having developed a quick and affordable water testing kit for dengue called Biotek-M. – Rappler.com