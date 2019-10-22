MANILA, Philippines – Rumors continue to swirl on the potential production and release of Apple’s high-end version of AirPods, the so-called "AirPods Pro." Days after the discovery of the new AirPods design from iOS 13.2 beta, reports cited by The Verge are suggesting that the AirPods Pro may be launched before the end of October this year.

The AirPods Pro is said to be noise-cancelling, water-resistant (limited to rain and sweat), and uses a new metal design. To support the noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro is said to feature a new metal design and may cost $260.

If the AirPods Pro launch happens as reports suggest, Apple’s main competitors would be Amazon’s $129 Echo Buds launching this October, Microsoft’s $249 Surface Earbuds launching “later this year,” and Google’s second-generation $179 Pixel Buds launching in 2020. – Rappler.com