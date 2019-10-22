MANILA, Philippines – Samsung’s foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, will be making its way to the Philippines “soon” according to a press release by the company sent Tuesday, October 22.

The Galaxy Fold was originally slated for release in April 2019 but was delayed due to screen malfunctions. Samsung postponed the release to fix the issues that were reported and experienced firsthand by members of the US media who had received review units.

In September 2019, the company finally launched the device, reporting that it had “sold out in a number of countries.”

Now, the high-end device whose design had been meant to shake things up in a smartphone market that hasn’t seen bold, new form factors in recent years is set to arrive in the Philippines. When open, the phone features a 7.3-inch “Infinity Flex Display,” which allows for a tablet-like user experience.

Close the unit and it appears and functions like a normal phone complete with a 4.3-inch full HD touchscreen on the front cover – if a bit thicker than the usual phone.

Samsung also describes some use cases for the Fold: “When closed, you can shoot a quick video, and then simply open the device to watch it on a larger screen – with App Continuity,

the video seamlessly transitions from the cover display to the main display. With Multi-Active Window, you can run multiple apps at once in real-time and effectively multitask: edit footage, browse through the photo gallery for still shots, and read emails from friends and co-workers, all at the same time.”

The phone’s direct competitor is the Huawei Mate X, which is expected to make its debut before the year ends, itself experiencing some delays.

Here are the Galaxy Fold’s specs:

Snapdragon 855 chipset

12GB RAM

276 grams

10MP front camera on the front cover

10MP + 8MP depth camera on front of Infinity Flex display

16MP ultra-wide + 12MP wide + 12MP telephoto rear cameras

512GB storage

4G and 5G-ready variants

4380 mAh battery

Fast-charging

Wireless charging

Android 9

Fingerprint sensor

Samsung also says that every Galaxy Fold will come with access to “specialized customer care services – including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone.” – Rappler.com