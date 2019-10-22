MANILA, Philippines – Multiple sources have come forward saying Diablo 4 will most likely be announced at this year's Blizzcon.

Metro, a reliable industry insider who has announced Blizzard news before their official release multiple times now, posted on Twitter that Blizzard will announce Diablo 4, as well as a Diablo 2 remaster.

Additionally, apparent promotional material in Germany mentioning an artbook with art from Diablo 2, Diablo 3 and a Diablo 4 further hypes the theories.

BlizzCon 2019 new Diablo 4 leaks in Germany.



If this is true, information about previously leaked Overwatch 2 may be correct. pic.twitter.com/J3cmfciGNt — Naeri x 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) October 20, 2019

This comes after many reports throughout the past few years of Diablo 4 being in development at Blizzard.

Kotaku even expected Blizzard to announce the game at last year's Blizzcon. However, Blizzard delayed that announcement and featured mobile action roleplaying game Diablo Immortal instead.

Meanwhile, the release of a Diablo 2 remaster would not be a surprise if we also consider Blizzard has been hard at work remastering Starcraft and Warcraft 3 as well as bringing out World of Warcraft Classic. – Rappler.com