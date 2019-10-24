MANILA, Philippines – The iPhone 11 series launches in the Philippines on Friday, October 25. Telcos Globe and Smart, as well as official retailers such as Power Mac Center and Switch, are holding their launch events that day.

It's no secret that iPhones are quite the expensive gadgets. Although the brand has made its cheapest variant, the iPhone 11, cheaper this year, the phone still retails for not less than P45,000. It's great if you're among the Apple faithful who saved up for the new phones. If not, and you're looking for extra cash to get the new phones, some stores are fortunately holding spot trade-in offers.

Just bring your old iPhones, and swap them to get a cash equivalent that you can use for your iPhone 11 purchase.

One of these stores is Switch. At their Alabang Town Center branch, they're offering the trade-ins starting 12:01 am Friday. Here are the phones and the corresponding values you get:

iPhone XR 64 GB - P25,495

iPhone XR 128 GB - P26,995

iPhone XR 256 GB - P30,245

iPhone XS 64 GB - P33,995

iPhone XS 256 GB - P38,745

iPhone XS 512 GB - P45,245

iPhone XS Max 64 GB - P37,495

iPhone XS Max 256 GB - P42,245

iPhone XS Max 512 GB - P48,745

According to Switch, as long as your phone is in mint condition, you'll get the values stated above. Network-locked iPhones, however, will go through normal trade-in valuation via app and are not eligible for the said guaranteed prices. Other phones aside from the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max can also be traded in but will go through their normal in-app evaluation process wherein the trade-in value of your old phone will be based on its current state.

You can check out the list of phones available for trade-in at www.switch.com.ph/trade-in.

At the same launch event, Switch is also launching the Apple Freedom Plus program which guarantees 50% buyback towards a customer's next phone upgrade regardless of phone condition.

Along with Swtich, Power Mac Center will also have a trade-in program, which they've posted about on their Facebook page:

Power Mac Center's midnight launch will be held at their Greenbelt 3 branch. – Rappler.com