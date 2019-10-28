MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Dota 2 team TNC Predator won $125,000 from a $300,000 total prize pool at the Electronic Sports League (ESL) One 2019 Dota 2 championship in Hamburg, Germany on Sunday, October 27.

They bested UK-based Gambit Esports to win the tournament.

It was a tight match between the two teams with the best-of-5 series going to the fifth game, but TNC Predator ultimately proved they were the better team, securing the championship victory within 30 minutes of the final game.

The team also made history by becoming the first ever Southeast Asian Dota 2 team to win the tournament, as pointed out on Twitter by the event’s desk host Redeye.

They announced their victory on Facebook. “This tournament is a great opportunity for us to work as a unit as we prepare for the Dota Pro Circuit, we are very thankful for this chance and the victory that came along,” TNC Predator said.

The championship squad is made of Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte, "Armel" Paul Tabios, and Timothy “Tims” Randrup, along with Australian Damien “kpii” Chok and Korean Park “March” Tae-won, who were late additions to the team after a string of roster changes all throughout the year.

Park “March” Tae-won, the team’s captain, was also crowned MVP of the tournament.

TNC Predator had a strong showing in the first two days of the three-day event, staying undefeated in sweep victories against a number of competing teams. – Rappler.com