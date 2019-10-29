MANILA, Philippines – Netflix said in a blog post on Monday, October 28, it was testing some mobile-specific tweaks to its player to allow a user more control over their viewing experience.

The test version of the player would allow users to do the following:

Alter the brightness on the phone without going into settings

Lock the screen

Find your language and audio settings more easily

Vary the speed at which you watch on mobile

The test would allow users to slow down or speed up playback of Netflix programming – the options allow for slowing down to 0.5x or 0.75x normal speed or speeding to 1.25x and 1.5x normal speed.

The speed adjustments will include pitch correction in the audio to compensate for the speed chosen. The speed of playback also has to be adjusted for each new video played. (READ: Netflix looking at 'consumer-friendly ways' to limit password sharing)

This test is mobile-only and does not appear to be getting a rollout to users soon. Netflix also said there were no promises of it making it beyond testing, with the company acknowledging "whether we introduce these features for everyone at some point will depend on the feedback we receive." – Rappler.com