MANILA, Philippines – Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has launched a solution to help safely deal with civilian drones lost in the skies or flying through restricted property. The product, Kaspersky Antidrone, prevents drones from trespassing private property or creating safety and privacy risks to businesses and people, without harming or destroying the drones.

The product uses a combination of several third-party hardware components to distinguish a drone within the property and neutralize it safely.

It relies on video cameras combined with radar, LIDAR (light detection and ranging), and audio sensors. It also uses a laser scanner to determine the position of the drone. When a drone is detected by the system, it then sends out a narrow interference beam that jams the drone’s connection. The drone then either returns to its owner or slowly descends from its point.

The software was built to answer the growing pains of the global rise of the drone market. While there have been a lot of uses for drones such as deliveries and producing travel videos, drones can still pose serious risks to those around without proper care for where it is flown. Drones have been useful but there have also been instances when it disrupted business operations and injured people, and have also been used for spying.

Kaspersky now sets up demos and test runs of its Antidrone system through its website. – Rappler.com