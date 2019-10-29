MANILA, Philippines – Alphabet, Google's parent company, is currently in talks to acquire Fitbit, Reuters reported Monday, October 28.

This follows a CNBC report in Spetember on the wearables company potentially seeking a sale.

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit would be a step forward in confirming rumors of the company’s plans to build a smartwatch to complement their Pixel line of phones.

After all, Google has already invested in smartwatch technology. In 2016, Google had smartwatch plans that failed to come to fruition.

More recently though, Google acquired undisclosed smartwatch technology from Fossil for over $40 million. Google also has WearOS, an Android derivative made to run on other wearable devices.

Neither side has confirmed that a deal has been reached yet, nor has there been news on the possible amount that’s on the table. Rappler.com