MANILA, Philippines – It seems the iPhone's "Slofies" feature (short for slow-motion selfies) are growing in popularity to the point where other manufacturers are starting to copy it.

The feature was recently found in the beta for One UI 2, Samsung’s new smartphone interface, according to report over the weekend from SamMobile.

No news yet as to exactly how slow will Samsung’s version of “Slofies” go, but it’s important to note that the current flagships rearview cameras can go as slow as 960fps.

An October 28 report from XDA-Developers meanwhile said this new mode for the front camera was "rolling out to Galaxy S10 devices with the latest Android Pie-based update." This update includes security patches for Android Pie, and is expected to become more widely available soon. – Rappler.com