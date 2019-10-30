MANILA, Philippines – Sony’s Playstation 4 (PS4) is now the second best-selling console ever.

The new milestone for the gaming console was revealed as Sony shared its Q2 financial results. (Sony first-half net profit drops 14.9%, full-year net profit forecast up)

The company reported that the PS4 shipped out 2.8 million units, bringing its total up to 102.8 million.

The top selling console is the PS4’s older brother, the Playstation 2 (PS2), which tops the list at over 150 million units.

Here is a look at cumulative global console shipments for key platforms, launch aligned.



The PS4 surpassed 100m faster than the PS2, Wii and PS1 and is now tracking alongside PS2. Will likely end around 120m+, higher than all home consoles except PS2 which sold just under 160m. pic.twitter.com/IEU4NX93X9 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 30, 2019

Here is official PlayStation shipment data from Sony.



The PSP and PS2 numbers are actually slightly higher as Sony stopped reporting back in 2012 despite continuing to ship units after.



Sony never reported PS Vita sales so it's impossible to say if PS4 has outsold it yet... pic.twitter.com/hm6xcc7dTK — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 30, 2019

While already close to the end of its cycle, the PS4 still stands to add some sales to its count, even as its successor’s launch has been teased.

The PS5 will launch Holiday 2020, yet, at its 7th year, the PS4 is still expecting exclusives such as The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, which may help push more sales a few months down the line.