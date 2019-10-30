MANILA, Philippines – Samsung has not given up on foldable phones.

During its Samsung Developer Conference, the company revealed a new, unnamed concept phone, building on what they have learned with their previous attempt.

This time, instead of folding open like a book and giving it a square form factor, Samsung has developed the fold as a clamshell-type, making it reminiscent of flip phones.

The phone can be folded from top to bottom, or anywhere in between.

This gives a phone that, when unfolded, is the same size as a regular smartphone and when fully folded is much more compact and fits in your pocket more easily.

The phone can also be folded where the bottom supports the top portion, allowing you to put your phone down and still have it face you instead of having to find an object to prop it against.

Samsung’s OneUI is also being developed to include features to support the device. – Rappler.com