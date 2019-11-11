MANILA, Philippines – Shopping portal Lazada has new features for consumers that may prove to be more than just a gimmick.

The new “Lazada Image Scan” feature lets customers look for a product listing by taking a photo of an object. For example, a user can take a photo of a shirt in real life through the Lazada app, and the app will look for a match in its listings. While It’s not yet clear how accurate the tool will be, it does look to be a convenient and useful alternative to text searches – especially if you don’t know what specific terms to use to search for a product you’ve seen in person.

“We created Lazada Image Scan, because we observed how people take photos of items they want to add to their shopping list. So, we translated that insight into a feature where you can take a photo on the Lazada app and instantly find the item to add to your cart in a snap,” says Ray Alimurung, Lazada Philippines’ chief executive.

L’Oréal’s Magic Mirror tool could prove to be useful for make-up lovers. The new tool uses augmented reality, letting customers see a preview of how make-up would look on them. For example, a buyer can select a certain shade of lipstick, and using their phones’ front camera, the tool shows how that color would look on them to see if it suits them.

New games were also introduced such as Moji-Go, which has users imitating emojis to win game coins that can be converted to vouchers; and LazCity Wonderland, which has players building a virtual city for brands, also for vouchers. – Rappler.com