MANILA, Philippines – Twitter is removing accounts that have been inactive for more than 6 months, The Verge reported.

The company sent out emails to users who fit the said category, asking them to log in, and agree to the the current terms and policies before December 11, 2019. These currently inactive accounts that do not perform the emailed instructions will be removed.

In an email to The Verge, Twitter said they're doing the purge to "serve the public conversation" and to be able to "present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter."

The deletion of the inactive accounts "will happen over many months," said Twitter. It will not be a one-day campaign, and will likely last for some time so as to allow Twitter to really weed out the inactive accounts. One benefit for this is that some usernames will be freed up that another person may want to use.

Twitter is still uncertain on what to do with accounts owned by deceased users as it doesn't yet have a "memorialize" option like Facebook. Twitter's inactive account policy can be found here. – Rappler.com