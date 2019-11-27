MANILA, Philippines – Google on Tuesday, November 26, announced the appointment of Bernadette Nacario as the new country director for its Philippine headquarters.

Nacario formerly served as country manager for systems of IBM Philippines, and the country general manager for Apple in the Philippines and Guam. Nacario also held a number of leadership positions in other tech companies, such as HP, Microsoft, and Siemens.

Nacario follows interim head Ben King, who is now Google's country director in Singapore, and Ken Lingan, who held the post for nearly 5 years before leaving in May 2019. She will be managing the company’s day-to-day operations and developing an overall growth strategy for the business.

“It is an exciting time to join Google! According to the e-Conomy SEA Report 2019, the country’s Internet economy is growing by between 20% and 30% annually, and it will continue to accelerate. We are at the sweet spot of demographic, economic, and digital inflection. And together with the diverse and talented teams at Google, I’m thrilled to lead the company to help unlock this potential and make the benefits of the digital economy felt by more Filipinos,” Nacario said in a statement.

Nacario holds a Graduate Diploma in Management from the Helsinki School of Economics (Executive Education), and is a graduate of Polytechnic University of the Philippines with a degree in Accountancy. She will be reporting directly to Stephanie Davis, managing director for Google Southeast Asia. – Rappler.com