MANILA, Philippines – Facebook and Instagram appear to be having some downtime in different parts of the world on Thursday, November 28.

Website uptime tracker DownDetector reports that Facebook appears to be having trouble in the Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, parts of the US and Mexico, as well as in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, Instagram is reportedly having outages primarily in parts of Europe, Malaysia, and the US.

During the downtime, users may experience an inability to log into the site or intermittent functionality of various Facebook and Instagram features even if they are able to log in.

As a result of the downtime, both #InstagramDown and #FacebookDown have become worldwide trending topics on rival social media service Twitter.

LOOK: #instagramdown #facebookdown are trending worldwide as of 11 pm Thursday, November 28.



Are you experiencing problems with your accounts? pic.twitter.com/NUslLHo5Ln — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) November 28, 2019

– Rappler.com