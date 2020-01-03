MANILA, Philippines – On Friday, January 3, Filipino author and academic Genoveva Matute became the subject of Google Doodles, which are temporary alterations of the Google logo to commemorate an important occasion. The doodle celebrates her 105th birthday today.

Matute is known for "Ang Kuwento ni Mabuti" – the first short story in Filipino to win a Palanca when the annual literary awards were first held in 1951. She was also a recipient of the the Gawad Cultural Center of the Philippines in 1992, the Republic Literary Awards from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts in 1995, and the St Scholastica College’s St Hildegarde of Bingen Award for women-pioneers of Philippine media in 2007.

Matute was born in Santa Cruz, Manila, and attended the University of Tomas, where she would teach at the elementary and high school levels before becoming a university professor. The short stories she wrote throughout her academic career, many of which were based on scenes from Philippine history, would be included in many elementary and high school textbooks.

She retired as the Dean of the Filipino Department at Philippine Normal College (now Philippine Normal University) in 1980. She died in 2009 at the age of 94. – Rappler.com