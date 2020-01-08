MANILA, Philippines – The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) confirmed on Wednesday, January 8, that its Instagram page (@pcoogov) was hacked.

The hacked page contained 2 video posts and 3 Instagram Stories in Arabic. Camels appeared to be a theme of the vandalization, with one video showing a long line of the animals, and another with a sign showing "Camel Festival."

PCOO Assistant Secretary for Global Media and Public affairs Jusan Vincent Arcena confirmed the hacking in a post on the PTV Facebook page.

"We decry the malicious act by unknown individuals who hacked the Presidential Communications Operations Office’s Instagram Page, with the handle @pcoogov," Arcena said.

"We are now looking into this matter and have coordinated with Facebook to resolve it immediately," he added.

He said that the Facebook team has locked the account so that hackers would no longer be able to use it.

I"n the meantime, we ask our followers to disregard any present and future activities on our Instagram page, until such time that the matter is resolved," Arcena said. – Rappler.com