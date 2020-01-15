MANILA, Philippines – Final Fantasy VII Remake, one of the year's biggest titles, is getting delayed.

Square Enix announced on Tuesday, January 14, that the game will now be coming out on April 10, 2020 – a month and a few days later than its original release date of March 3.

Its developers called the delay a "tough decision" but one that was necessary for the "best possible experience."

"In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to 10th April 2020," said Yoshinori Kitase, the game's producer.

"I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer. Thank you for your patience and continued support."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a new version of the 1997 PlayStation classic, Final Fantasy VII, built from the ground up. The remake began life as a tech demo for the then-new PlayStation 3 in 2005 but later became a real game due to strong fan interest. Since 2005, fans have always wondered whether the remake would actually see the light of day. It wasn't until June 2019 at that year's Electronic Entertainment Expo that fans truly felt that it was coming, with its publishers pinpointing a release date.

It's been delayed but for the fans who have waited this long for the game, one month doesn't appear to be that big a downer. – Rappler.com