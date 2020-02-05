MANILA, Philippines – A webpage for Sony’s upcoming console, the PlayStation 5, went live on the official PlayStation website on Wednesday, February 5, Manila time.

The main purpose of the page is to give users the option to sign up for email updates regarding the console. Sony promises to share updates on the console, which is currently slated for a holiday 2020 release:

“We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.”

The page goes live amid rumors that Sony is unveiling the console this February – rumors that gain further traction because of a tweet from God of War and Twisted Metal developer David Jaffe, who speculated in January that the reveal may just be weeks away.

The webpage also follows recent comments of Sony’s chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki on PS5 pricing, saying that hasn’t been determined yet as well, and will depend on the “promotion that we are going to deploy, and how much cost we are prepared to pay.” – Rappler.com