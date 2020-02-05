MANILA, Philippines – The product page for the Samsung Galaxy S20 accidentally went live, showing photos and the name of Samsung’s upcoming flagship S phone, WinFuture reported on Tuesday, January 4.

The photos show a phone with a circular notch placed in the center, right below the upper edge. On the back is a rectangular camera array, arranged in the same way shown in prior leaks. It’s expected to have 3 cameras: a standard shooter, a tele, and an ultra-wide. (READ: 'S20 Ultra,' 'Z Flip': Expected specs, features for rumored, new Samsung flagships)

The name “S20” is also shown on the page, confirming the numerical jump from last year’s S10, similar to when Huawei’s P10 and Mate 10 made the jump to the P20 and Mate 20.

The screenshots were taken from an official Samsung online shop in Europe.

Along with the phone, an S20 LED cover was also shown, which features small LEDs on the back, which WinFuture says can display “various symbols” and can “show a countdown when taking photos.”

The S20 and its other rumored models, the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, will debut on February 11, 2020 at the Samsung Unpacked event in the US. – Rappler.com