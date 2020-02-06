MANILA, Philippines – Unveiled right before the Consumer Electronics Show kicked off in January, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is now officially in the Philippines. (READ: Samsung guns for wider market with cheaper Note 10, S10 models)

The Lite becomes the cheapest Note 10 variant, priced at P29,990. Prior to the Lite model, the Note 10 series started at a price of P53,990, back when it launched in August 2019.

The Lite will carry the line's most distinctive feature, its S-Pen stylus, although the Lite's S-Pen will lack the sensors that allowed for gesture controls. It will have a Samsung Exynos chip that's one generation older than the base Note 10.

The camera setup of the Lite is fairly similar to the base Note 10's, equipped with a main shooter with optical image stabilization, a tele, and an ultra-wide. The Note 10 Plus has an extra time-of-flight camera for analyzing depth in images.

One advantage the Lite has over the base Note 10 is its larger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen. The base Note 10 had a 6.3-inch AMOLED, while the Plus is slightly bigger at 6.8 inches. The Lite beats the two more expensive variants in battery life carrying a 4,500 mAh battery as opposed to 3,500 mAh of the base model and the 4,300 mAh of the Plus. The Lite does lose the IP68 waterproof rating of the base model and the Plus. It will also have 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

Available colors for the device are aura red, aura glow, and aura black

Previously, Samsung also released a "budget" model for the S10 line, the S10e, which came out at about P40,000. The Note 10 Lite sees Samsung becoming even more aggressive in marketing their premium brands to a wider market.

The phone will be available starting February 14. Those who purchase from February 14 to 16 get a free JBL Go 2 speaker.

Samsung also launched its newest phone in its midrange A-line, the A71. It's powered by a Snapdragon 730G processor, and 8GB of RAM, and has 128GB of storage to go with a 4,500 mAh battery. Its four-camera array features a 64-megapixel main shooter, an ultra-wide, a live-focus camera, and a macro lens. It's priced at 22,990 and will also be available starting February 15.

Pre-orders come with a JBL Clip 3 speaker or store credits worth P2,000, and a 2-month subscription to YouTube Premium.

The A-line is seen as Samsung's response to the influx of cheap but capable phones mostly from Chinese brands, and has helped Samsung sell phones in a market where consumers are taking longer to replace their existing units. – Rappler.com