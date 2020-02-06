MANILA, Philippines – The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G is the first commercially available phone in the Philippines supporting next-generation 5G mobile technology.

The phone is available through Globe's postpaid plans – but currently only for existing and recontracting customers – starting Saturday, February 8. These are the plans with which the phone is packaged:

ThePLATINUM 4999 – P4,999 monthly; no cash-out

PLAN 2499 – P2,499 monthly; P16,800 cash-out

The Mate 30 Pro 5G comes from Huawei’s Mate 30 line originally launched in September. It has been praised for its various innovations, powerful cameras, and performance but has been held back by its lack of access to the Google Playstore because of ongoing trade troubles with the US.

It comes with Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G chipset, a quad-camera setup, and the line’s distinctive ultra-curved display.

The phone and the accompanying plans were unveiled by Globe at a launch event on Thursday, February 6.

The launch comes after Smart said it held exhibition matches for mobile games using 5G technology, showcasing a trio of 5G phone models: the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, OPPO Reno 5G, and the ZTE Axon 5G. – Rappler.com