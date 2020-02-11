SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Following the Samsung Galaxy Fold released in late 2019 is the brand’s 2nd foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, officially launched, Tuesday, February 11, US time.

Unlike the Fold, which unfolds as a tablet, the Z Flip sports a clamshell design, joining Motorola and its new Razr in reviving the once-popular form factor. Another difference: the Z Flip uses foldable glass, the first of its kind, as opposed to the plastic screen found on the Fold.

A “Hideaway Hinge” allows the phone to, in Samsung’s words, open at a range of angles, like a laptop screen. Through a design, one can put the phone on a table, open it at a laptop-like angle to do certain things such as video chatting and watching YouTube videos. On YouTube for instance, when in free-standing mode, the bottom half of the screen can show controls, other clips, and comments while the top shows the video.

Free-standing mode would also allow the phone to be propped up on a table when taking photos or videos, as opposed to trying to keep a standard phone standing. Its cameras are a 12MP F1.8 wide angle with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide F2.2, and on the front, a 10MP F2.4 shooter.

When folded, an always-on display shows the date, time, and battery on the 1.1-inch display on the front.

The Z Flip also has a multi-window feature similar to the Galaxy Fold’s.

Other specs:

7nm octa-core chip 2.95 GHz + 2.41 GHz + 1.78 GHz

8GB RAM

3,300 mAh battery

Fast-charging

one eSIM + nano SIM

Fingerprint reader on the side

Price and release date in the Philippines to be announced. Prior to the launch, Samsung showed a commercial for the Z Flip during the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, US time. – Rappler.com